Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $873.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $822.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

