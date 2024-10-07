Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after buying an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,007,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,909,844. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

