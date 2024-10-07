Lakewood Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,299,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14,583.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

PANL traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.87. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $322.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.09 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.