Lakewood Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 910,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,764. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

