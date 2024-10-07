Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In other news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $151,151.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $7,930.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,244. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About Parke Bancorp

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.