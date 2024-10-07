Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 468,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

