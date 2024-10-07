Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 382,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.81. 1,639,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

