Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in V2X by 200.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in V2X during the first quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in V2X during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V2X news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Mural purchased 937 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 148,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -448.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. V2X’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

