Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Climb Global Solutions worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 7.0 %

Climb Global Solutions stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 82,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527. The firm has a market cap of $478.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.