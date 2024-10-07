Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Decreased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,536 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

