Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 195.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 167,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 110,680 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,506 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 231,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $84.21.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

