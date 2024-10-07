Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,807 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 217,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.