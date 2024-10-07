10,688 Shares in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 37.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

