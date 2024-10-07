iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 7.3% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,508,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,895. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.82 and its 200-day moving average is $295.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.