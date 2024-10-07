RK Asset Management LLC Acquires 777 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. J&J Snack Foods accounts for approximately 4.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of J&J Snack Foods worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.98. 46,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.62.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,835.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

