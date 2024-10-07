Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 536 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 561,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 102,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 407,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 105,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $30.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

