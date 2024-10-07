RK Asset Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. National Beverage makes up 7.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of National Beverage worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,327. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Report on National Beverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.