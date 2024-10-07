Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 335,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,154. The company has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

