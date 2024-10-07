Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $217.43. 14,609,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,085,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average of $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

