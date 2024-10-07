Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.73. 635,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.