Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
VB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.73. 635,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
