RK Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 5.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. 2,450,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,087. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
