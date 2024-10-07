RK Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises 5.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. 2,450,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,087. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.