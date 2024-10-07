RK Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,675 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Buckle comprises about 8.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Buckle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,569. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $42.37. 370,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,398. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

