RK Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up about 2.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,119,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,811. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

