Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Tigress Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,095,570. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

