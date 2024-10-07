Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. 2,257,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 614,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,447 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

