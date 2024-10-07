Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $106.31. 680,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

