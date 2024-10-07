PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.43. 1,765,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

