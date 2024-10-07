Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,337. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $118.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

