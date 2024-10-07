Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.