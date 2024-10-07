iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $370.69. 1,051,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,226. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

