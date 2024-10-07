Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,241. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.