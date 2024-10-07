Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,241. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
