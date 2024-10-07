Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. 1,004,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. Masco has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.