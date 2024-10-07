Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $370.69. 1,051,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.77 and its 200 day moving average is $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

