Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,047. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $264.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.04 and its 200-day moving average is $247.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.