Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,168. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.