Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 261,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,804. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

