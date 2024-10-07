BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 235459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $966,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

