iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 526732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

