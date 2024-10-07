Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 15815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,804,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,590 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

