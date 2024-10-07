iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.88 and last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 152373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 839.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $607,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

