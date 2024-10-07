iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 123535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

