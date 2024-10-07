iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 123535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
