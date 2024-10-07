Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.58 and last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 43621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

Algoma Central Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.8880407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

About Algoma Central

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

