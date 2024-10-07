iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.71 and last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 2846693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

