Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2719715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
