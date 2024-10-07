Founders Capital Management Has $7.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 511,646 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,348. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

