Founders Capital Management Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,099,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.