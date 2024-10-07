Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.22. 484,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,471. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.