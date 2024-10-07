Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Position Lowered by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $587,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,432. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

