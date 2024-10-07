Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 2.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,614 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 324,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $66.77. 3,748,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

