Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $574.08. 631,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $557.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.34. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
